Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $55,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 59.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,231,000 after buying an additional 324,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

