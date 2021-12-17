APY.Finance Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $203,528.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,931,624 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

