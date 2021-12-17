APYSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $94,143.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

