Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $951.17

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 951.17 ($12.57) and traded as low as GBX 823 ($10.88). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.97), with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 855.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 951.17. The stock has a market cap of £124.69 million and a P/E ratio of 47.70.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

