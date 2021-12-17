Arcblock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00204311 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

