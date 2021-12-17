Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

