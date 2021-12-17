Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4.3%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.88. 32,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,884,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.