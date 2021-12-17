Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 8.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 19,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 825,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,380 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

