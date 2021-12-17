ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 86,462 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

