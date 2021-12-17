ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the quarter. Momo comprises about 2.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.98% of Momo worth $34,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Momo by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.04 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

