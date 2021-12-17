ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

