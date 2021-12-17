ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.35 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

