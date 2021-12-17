ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

