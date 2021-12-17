ARGA Investment Management LP Has $145.70 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 10.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.93% of AerCap worth $145,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of AER opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

