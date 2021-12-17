ARGA Investment Management LP Has $172.71 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 12.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 3.52% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $172,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

