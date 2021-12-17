ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 2,869,280 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 8.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $124,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

