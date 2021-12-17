ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 3.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 298,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,901 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $85.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

