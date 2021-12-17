ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

