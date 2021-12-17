ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 1,866 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 4.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.15% of Nutrien worth $56,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,959.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after buying an additional 677,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

