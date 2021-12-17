ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299,095 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

