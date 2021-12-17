Argon Price Down 26.1% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Argon has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $212,719.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,370,094 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

