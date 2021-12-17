Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 362,994 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Kerim Sener acquired 438,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,520 ($23,153.17). Also, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,861.11).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

