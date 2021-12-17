Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $4,053,600.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00.

ARWR traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $69.66. 1,648,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

