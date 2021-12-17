ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $6,941,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYE stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.