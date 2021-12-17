Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $6.07 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

