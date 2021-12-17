Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,698 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 520,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

