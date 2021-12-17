Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 7,758 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

