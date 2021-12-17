ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.42. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 113,984 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

