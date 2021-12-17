Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.