Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 309,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 220,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge Project located in central Virginia, the United States.

