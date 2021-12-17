Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

