Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,241.40 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $21,241.40 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,364,153 coins and its circulating supply is 45,887,404 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

