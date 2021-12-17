ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $3.21 on Friday. ATIF has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

