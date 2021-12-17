Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

