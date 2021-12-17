Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101,281 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,281 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,884,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,931,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

