Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

