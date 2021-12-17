Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,968 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

