Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

