Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5,448.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

