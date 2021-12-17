Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

