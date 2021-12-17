Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

