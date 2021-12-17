Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.09 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

