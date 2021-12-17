Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,614 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,944,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 388,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 327,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,903,000 after buying an additional 292,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

