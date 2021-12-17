Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.33. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.