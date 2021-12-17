Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 81,145 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,028,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.53 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.