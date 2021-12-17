Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 141.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

