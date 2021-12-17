Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

