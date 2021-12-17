Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 342.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

