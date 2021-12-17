Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

