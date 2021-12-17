Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $552.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.36 and its 200-day moving average is $455.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.